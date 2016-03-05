My Queue

Code School Is Offering Free Classes Today! Sign Up Here.
Image credit: Olivier Lacan
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

Have you ever wanted to learn to code? There’s no time like the present -- especially when it’s free!

Orlando, Fla.-based online education platform Code School is making all of its coding courses free this weekend in honor of hitting 2 million learners using its platform.

The free weekend starts Friday at 5 p.m. ET and goes through 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday.

In those 55 hours, online courses teaching topics such as Javascript, HTML/CSS, Ruby on Rails and iOS development will all be made free.

Typically, it costs $29 to have monthlong access to the materials for a course. A single course usually includes between three and four hours of material.

Students receive points for tasks they complete. Throughout the weekend, the points of all participants will be tallied and the top 10 earners will win a year-long membership to the school.

Code on!

