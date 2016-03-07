My Queue

News and Trends

Brain Break: (Literally!) Hero Saves Boy From Flying Bat at Pirates Game

Brain Break: (Literally!) Hero Saves Boy From Flying Bat at Pirates Game
Image credit: Christopher Horner | Twitter
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

The above photo is one of two freaky frames captured by photographer Christopher Horner during a Pittsburgh Pirates spring training game this Saturday. When a bat went flying into the stands, most people ducked (can’t blame them) but thankfully one unidentified man put himself in peril, narrowly avoiding a little kid from getting whacked in the face. Get that man an ice pack and an ice-cold beer!

