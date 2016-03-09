Ford Files a Patent to Turn Self-Driving Cars Into Movie Theaters

March 9, 2016 2 min read

How great would it be if you could watch your favorite film while commuting to work?

It’s not that far-fetched a fantasy. One of the top car manufacturers is already considering the idea -- Ford recently filed a patent for an "autonomous vehicle entertainment system” that would let people watch videos on the go, according to The Next Web.

Before you start questioning how one would watch a film and drive at the same time, the patent is intended for self-driving cars only.

Just like in-flight entertainment, once the car was in self-drive mode, passengers would be able to turn the projector screen on using flat-panel displays and watch the latest flick.

If at any time the driver needs to actually, you know, drive, the screen will rescind into the car’s roof while a secondary display allows passengers in the back to continue watching interrupted.

Still, the invention brings into question how reliable self-driving cars really are. Would you be comfortable kicking back with The Fast and the Furious while your car speeds down the highway?

Of course, with any patent, there’s no guarantee this will ever be a reality. However, it would make the trip to visit grandma a bit more bearable if it ever does become a Ford feature.