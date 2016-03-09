My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Ford Files a Patent to Turn Self-Driving Cars Into Movie Theaters

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ford Files a Patent to Turn Self-Driving Cars Into Movie Theaters
Image credit: Vytautas Kielaitis | Shutterstock.com
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How great would it be if you could watch your favorite film while commuting to work?

It’s not that far-fetched a fantasy. One of the top car manufacturers is already considering the idea -- Ford recently filed a patent for an "autonomous vehicle entertainment system” that would let people watch videos on the go, according to The Next Web.  

Related: Government Tells Google Its A.I. Could Be Considered a Legal Driver

Before you start questioning how one would watch a film and drive at the same time, the patent is intended for self-driving cars only.

Just like in-flight entertainment, once the car was in self-drive mode, passengers would be able to turn the projector screen on using flat-panel displays and watch the latest flick.

If at any time the driver needs to actually, you know, drive, the screen will rescind into the car’s roof while a secondary display allows passengers in the back to continue watching interrupted.

Related: There Will Be 20 Million Self-Driving Cars On the Road by 2025

Still, the invention brings into question how reliable self-driving cars really are. Would you be comfortable kicking back with The Fast and the Furious while your car speeds down the highway?

Of course, with any patent, there’s no guarantee this will ever be a reality. However, it would make the trip to visit grandma a bit more bearable if it ever does become a Ford feature.


 

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

The History and Future of Wi-Fi (Infographic)

Technology

These 5 'Jetpacks' Just Won Big at an International Competition to Build Personal Flying Devices

Technology

6 Mind-Blowing Tech Trends Shaping the Next Decade