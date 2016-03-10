5 Websites That Offer GIFs to Enhance Your Social Media Marketing

March 10, 2016 3 min read

GIFs are increasingly popular on social media. Not only are they fun, but they allow users to complement their messages with animated images. Last year, on Twitter alone, users shared more than 100 million GIFs, prompting the social network to allow users to search for GIFs directly from the platform.

To help you quickly find the right GIF, here is a list of five websites that have every type of GIF under the sun.

1. Reaction GIFs

Reaction GIFs allows users to search for GIFs by popular tags and specific feelings. Are you looking to help express a feeling of excitement, confusion or satisfaction? Just select your “feeling,” and suitable GIFs will be displayed from which you can choose. For example, selecting “happy” returns options like this:

2. GIFs from last night

Memorable events tend to go viral almost immediately on the Internet. GIFs From Last Night is a great source for funny GIFs related to TV, movies, news and pop culture.

While the site hasn’t been updated for a few months, it’s still a great source to search for funny GIFs to complement your social media marketing.

3. GIPHY

This is hands-down my favorite GIFs-search website. GIPHY originally started out as a search engine for GIFs, later evolving into the top go-to source for GIF needs.

Not only is this the largest GIF resource, but the navigation is also top-notch, allowing you to quickly find the perfect GIF for any emotion or mood. For example, a quick “mind blown” search turned out this gem:

4. GIF Bin

Due to the popularity of GIFs, you will often see the same popular ones used multiple times. GIF Bin is a great resource to uncover GIFs that aren’t as mainstream.

Simply search by popular tags, which show the total count of GIFs in the site's library that contain your specific tag, and you'll quickly uncover new GIFs for your social media needs. You can also search each category by “newest,” “top rated” and “most viewed.”

5. Reddit

Reddit has multiple subreddits dedicated to GIFs, most notably:

/r/gifs/

/r/reactiongifs

You can also use Reddit as a search engine and type in exactly what you are looking for. You will often be presented with multiple GIF options that satisfy your needs.