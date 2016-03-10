Girls in Tech Offer Basics Boot camp To Its Global Entrepreneurs in Hyderabad

March 10, 2016 3 min read

With the aim “to support and raise the visibility of women in STEM, entrepreneurship and innovation,” Girls in Tech is coming to Hyderabad for a three-day workshop. The workshop will be held at Indian School of Business from March 15-17 to educate, engage and empower women in technology.

Announcing the Basics Boot Camp for entrepreneurs, to be held at Indian School of Business (ISB), National Managing Director Sree Divya Vadlapudi said the programme will combine powerful curriculum of Stanford D School, mentoring and judging by a panel of experts. The CEO of Girls in Tech, Adriana Gascoigne from San Francisco will also be present at the boot camp where the participants would be briefed about importance of testing and validation of ideas (The Hindu).

The three day workshop by Girls in Tech will be its first ever 'Entrepreneur Basic Boot camp', designed to create a transformation, learning, and a developmental experience by showcasing entrepreneur basics. A deep dive for New Ventures is an unique program designed for participants who seek to create new opportunities in the form of a startup. This program features several accomplished academics, serial entrepreneurs, high-tech executives and venture capitalists who collaborate with Girls in Tech and its partner, Change Catalyst & Zana to create a transformation learning and development experience.

According to their website, the workshop will commence with the formation of teams on the first day so girls could experience firsthand the importance of testing and validation and why ideas are the easy part. On the second day, highly skilled and experienced mentors from different fields will be interacting with teams to provide an in-sight to the teams. The focus will be customer delivery where girls will be taught how to reduce startup risk and build things people really want by the means of interviewing customers. The last day will be the day for business model canvas where the team with the best business model will be announced.

The last day to apply for this workshop is March 10th and interested ones can regiter online here.

Given that we have only 10 per cent female founders and only 12.7 per cent of girls in industry, workshops like this prove to be big encouragements for girls all over. They are providing women with both education and the right kind of exposure. By using the power of technology they are bringing women together to shape their future and democratize the world. For high potential participants with the right mindset, this program is designed to be a “life-altering experience,” setting them on a path to build their own wealth and independence.

