Women Entrepreneurs

How to Redefine the Pitch Competition for Black and Brown Female Founders

How to Redefine the Pitch Competition for Black and Brown Female Founders

Shelly Bell is disrupting pitch competitions by bringing capital directly to underrepresented entrepreneurs.
Alice | 2 min read
These Were the Best Companies for Women and Diversity in 2018

These Were the Best Companies for Women and Diversity in 2018

Careers site Comparably released its annual list of top places to work.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
It's Almost 2019. Is the Glass Ceiling Finally Beginning to Crack?

It's Almost 2019. Is the Glass Ceiling Finally Beginning to Crack?

Women in executive leadership positions are still vastly outnumbered, but one thing is clear: Some of the invisible barriers to success are slowly beginning to unravel.
Alyssa Rapp | 5 min read
Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.
Venture Capital

Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.

Not only that, under 3% investment professionals at VC firms are black or Latinx. Meet some up and coming entrepreneurs and investors that are working to change the game.
Nina Zipkin | 15+ min read
Margaret Atwood Shares Her Advice on How to Achieve Success as a Cleantech Entrepreneur

Margaret Atwood Shares Her Advice on How to Achieve Success as a Cleantech Entrepreneur

The author shares some of her thoughts on what women can do to achieve a cleaner planet.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face

The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face

Sexual harassment is not the only barrier women face in the workplace.
Career Contessa | 7 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Leadership

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
The Problems #MeToo Can't Reach

The Problems #MeToo Can't Reach

We need to remember that there are many forms of harassment, and not all of them are overtly sexual.
Anna Redmond | 5 min read
How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity

How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity

While the business case has been well-established, that in and of itself it will not solve the problem.
Ellevate | 4 min read
'NextGen Women' Outperform (Men) in Business. And They're Coming Into the Workforce
nextgen

'NextGen Women' Outperform (Men) in Business. And They're Coming Into the Workforce

A new report finds it pays to have younger women on business teams. Will you include them on yours?
7 min read
