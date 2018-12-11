Women Entrepreneurs
4 Reasons Emotional Intelligence Gives Women an Upper Hand as Negotiators
Women are uniquely equipped with the soft skills required to succeed in negotiation.
More From This Topic
How to Redefine the Pitch Competition for Black and Brown Female Founders
Shelly Bell is disrupting pitch competitions by bringing capital directly to underrepresented entrepreneurs.
These Were the Best Companies for Women and Diversity in 2018
Careers site Comparably released its annual list of top places to work.
It's Almost 2019. Is the Glass Ceiling Finally Beginning to Crack?
Women in executive leadership positions are still vastly outnumbered, but one thing is clear: Some of the invisible barriers to success are slowly beginning to unravel.
Venture Capital
Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.
Not only that, under 3% investment professionals at VC firms are black or Latinx. Meet some up and coming entrepreneurs and investors that are working to change the game.
Margaret Atwood Shares Her Advice on How to Achieve Success as a Cleantech Entrepreneur
The author shares some of her thoughts on what women can do to achieve a cleaner planet.
The Lesser-Known Career Barriers That Women Face
Sexual harassment is not the only barrier women face in the workplace.
Leadership
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
The Problems #MeToo Can't Reach
We need to remember that there are many forms of harassment, and not all of them are overtly sexual.
How to Motivate Leaders to Champion Gender Equity
While the business case has been well-established, that in and of itself it will not solve the problem.
nextgen
'NextGen Women' Outperform (Men) in Business. And They're Coming Into the Workforce
A new report finds it pays to have younger women on business teams. Will you include them on yours?