Samsung Galaxy

Brain Break: Watch Lil Wayne Bathe Samsung's New Galaxy S7 in Champagne

Brain Break: Watch Lil Wayne Bathe Samsung's New Galaxy S7 in Champagne
Image credit: Samsung Mobile USA
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

Don’t try this at home. Actually, maybe you can.

South Korean tech giant Samsung is drumming up buzz for the latest version of its flagship Galaxy smartphone, the S7 and S7 Edge. What better way than a video featuring rapper Lil Wayne pouring an entire bottle of champagne on the phone?

Er…

Besides wasting a perfectly fine bottle of bubbly, the ad illustrates one of the S7’s new features: it’s water resistant. Samsung says the phone, which officially launched last week, can survive submersion in water as deep as five feet for up to 30 minutes.

In other words, if you jump in the pool with your phone in your pocket (like I did a couple summers ago), you might not kill your phone as long as it’s a Galaxy S7 (mine, on the other hand, was a goner). More simply, the S7 is built to survive everyday accidents, such as it falling into the sink or someone spilling their drink on it.

No doubt, the ad is a little ridiculous, but it makes a point. Check it out for yourself:

