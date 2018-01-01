Samsung Galaxy

More From This Topic

Samsung to Cap Note 7 Battery Charge Via Software Update
Samsung

Samsung to Cap Note 7 Battery Charge Via Software Update

The firm has sold 2.5 million Note 7 phones in 10 markets including South Korea and the United States that are subject to the recall.
Reuters | 2 min read
U.S. Safety Agency Urges Galaxy Note 7 Owners to Stop Using Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy

U.S. Safety Agency Urges Galaxy Note 7 Owners to Stop Using Smartphone

Consumer Product Safety Commission is working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the device.
Reuters | 1 min read
Samsung Issues Recall for Galaxy Note 7 After Battery Fires
Samsung

Samsung Issues Recall for Galaxy Note 7 After Battery Fires

Investors sold Samsung shares after the delay announcement on Thursday, stripping about $7 billion from the firm's market value.
Reuters | 4 min read
Samsung Mobile Recovery Suffers Blow as Galaxy Notes 'Catch Fire'
Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Mobile Recovery Suffers Blow as Galaxy Notes 'Catch Fire'

Faults with the new premium flagship device could be a major setback for the South Korean giant.
Reuters | 4 min read
Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 Shipments Delayed Due to Quality Testing
Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 Shipments Delayed Due to Quality Testing

Local media reports have said some users of the device have claimed that the battery for their phones exploded.
Reuters | 2 min read
Brain Break: Watch Lil Wayne Bathe Samsung's New Galaxy S7 in Champagne
Samsung Galaxy

Brain Break: Watch Lil Wayne Bathe Samsung's New Galaxy S7 in Champagne

The rapper makes it rain on the water-resistant device.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
These New Smartphones Will Have Screens That Are Always On
Smartphones

These New Smartphones Will Have Screens That Are Always On

Models from LG and Samsung will constantly show the time and notifications.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Samsung Wants to Measure Body Fat With a Smartphone Squeeze
Far Out Tech

Samsung Wants to Measure Body Fat With a Smartphone Squeeze

It looks like the South Korean tech company may have a plan to outdo the competition when it comes to mobile health tracking.
Jacob Kleinman | 1 min read
Samsung Moves Up Smartphone Launch to Take on Apple
Samsung

Samsung Moves Up Smartphone Launch to Take on Apple

The idea is to further distance itself from the furor and frenzy over Apple's latest devices
Zack Guzman | 2 min read
Samsung Expects Record Shipments of Galaxy S6 Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Expects Record Shipments of Galaxy S6 Smartphones

Meanwhile, the company says it could struggle to meet demand for the curved-edged version, the S6 Edge.
Reuters | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.