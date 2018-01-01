Samsung Galaxy
Why Everyone Is So Excited About Samsung's Galaxy S8
Samsung's Galaxy S8 will be one of this year's hottest phones. Here's everything we know so far.
Samsung to Cap Note 7 Battery Charge Via Software Update
The firm has sold 2.5 million Note 7 phones in 10 markets including South Korea and the United States that are subject to the recall.
U.S. Safety Agency Urges Galaxy Note 7 Owners to Stop Using Smartphone
Consumer Product Safety Commission is working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the device.
Samsung Issues Recall for Galaxy Note 7 After Battery Fires
Investors sold Samsung shares after the delay announcement on Thursday, stripping about $7 billion from the firm's market value.
Samsung Mobile Recovery Suffers Blow as Galaxy Notes 'Catch Fire'
Faults with the new premium flagship device could be a major setback for the South Korean giant.
Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 Shipments Delayed Due to Quality Testing
Local media reports have said some users of the device have claimed that the battery for their phones exploded.
Brain Break: Watch Lil Wayne Bathe Samsung's New Galaxy S7 in Champagne
The rapper makes it rain on the water-resistant device.
These New Smartphones Will Have Screens That Are Always On
Models from LG and Samsung will constantly show the time and notifications.
Samsung Wants to Measure Body Fat With a Smartphone Squeeze
It looks like the South Korean tech company may have a plan to outdo the competition when it comes to mobile health tracking.
Samsung Moves Up Smartphone Launch to Take on Apple
The idea is to further distance itself from the furor and frenzy over Apple's latest devices
Samsung Expects Record Shipments of Galaxy S6 Smartphones
Meanwhile, the company says it could struggle to meet demand for the curved-edged version, the S6 Edge.