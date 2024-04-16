You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Apple Is No Longer the Top Phonemaker in the World as AI Pressure and Competition Intensifies Apple's iPhone shipments declined 10% from January through March.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Samsung shipped out 60.1 million Galaxy smartphones from January through March.
  • That places it ahead of industry competitor Apple, which currently has 17.3% of the global smartphone market.
Samsung is back on top of the global smartphone market.

Data released by market intelligence firm IDC on Monday showed that Samsung now has 20.8% of the smartphone market, shipping out 60.1 million Galaxy phones from January through March. Apple delivered 50.1 million iPhones in that same time frame, capturing the number two spot with 17.3% of the market.

A Google "Generative AI" image search on a Samsung S24 Ultra smartphone. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Samsung was the top-selling smartphone maker in the world for 12 years until Apple surpassed it at the end of 2023, taking the No. 1 spot for the first time with strong iPhone sales.

Now Samsung is back on top, fresh from the January release of its new Samsung Galaxy S24, which reportedly outperforms the iPhone 15 on 5G performance, according to the latest data, and has features powered by AI, such as photo editing and real-time translation.

The iPhone currently lacks AI features, but Apple could be looking into introducing the tech soon. The company was rumored to be discussing AI features for the iPhone with Google in March and reportedly moved some employees who were working on the now-scrapped 10-year electric car project to its AI division.

Related: Apple Is Reportedly in Negotiations to Build Google's Gemini AI Into iPhone Features

IDC data showed that, for now, iPhone shipments were down year-over-year, declining nearly 10% from January through March when compared to the same period last year. Apple sold more than five million more iPhones in the first quarter of 2023 than in the same quarter this year.

Samsung also saw negative growth, with shipments down nearly 1% compared to Q1 last year.

Apple's iPhone 14 was the best-selling smartphone of 2023, according to Counterpoint Research, with other Apple iPhones like the 15 Pro Max and the 15 Pro making up the top seven best-selling smartphones globally last year. Samsung first makes an appearance on the list in eighth place, with the Galaxy A14 5G.

Related: Here's the First Picture of Apple's New Device That Updates iPhones While They're Still in the Box

While Samsung and Apple vied for the top spot in Q1, China-based manufacturers Xiaomi and Transsion took third and fourth place with noticeable growth from last year.

"While IDC expects [Apple and Samsung] to maintain their hold on the high end of the market, the resurgence of Huawei in China, as well as notable gains from Xiaomi, Transsion, OPPO/OnePlus, and vivo will likely have both [manufacturers] looking for areas to expand and diversify," said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC's Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, in the IDC report.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

