Oh Snap!: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Take crisp photos and videos from dusk till dawn with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's most advanced camera system. Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with five cameras: a 12MP selfie camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 200MP wide-angle camera, a 10MP 10x-optical-zoom telephoto camera, as well as a 10MP 3x-optical-zoom telephoto camera.

The device is also optimized for gaming with it featuring the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the most powerful and efficient platform ever in a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, as well as the fastest Snapdragon available today.

Source: Samsung

It also features a 5000mAh battery, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and a newly designed central processing unit (CPU) micro architecture, which boosts the processing abilities of the Galaxy S23 series by about 30%.

Finally, Galaxy S23 Ultra has a striking symmetrical design composed of recycled and eco-conscious materials, and its polished metal frame is available in phantom black, cream, green, and lavender.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke's goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

