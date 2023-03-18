Oh Snap!: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Low light selfies are enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) for crisp details and accurate color.

Take crisp photos and videos from dusk till dawn with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's most advanced camera system. Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with five cameras: a 12MP selfie camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 200MP wide-angle camera, a 10MP 10x-optical-zoom telephoto camera, as well as a 10MP 3x-optical-zoom telephoto camera.

Low light selfies are enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) for crisp details and accurate color.

The device is also optimized for gaming with it featuring the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the most powerful and efficient platform ever in a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, as well as the fastest Snapdragon available today.

It also features a 5000mAh battery, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and a newly designed central processing unit (CPU) micro architecture, which boosts the processing abilities of the Galaxy S23 series by about 30%.

Finally, Galaxy S23 Ultra has a striking symmetrical design composed of recycled and eco-conscious materials, and its polished metal frame is available in phantom black, cream, green, and lavender.

