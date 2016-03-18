8 Takeaways from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's 'Today' Show Interview

March 18, 2016 2 min read

1. Twitter's biggest changes in the past 10 years

"How people use the service. It is the easiest way to see what is happening in the world right now."

2. How he manages Twitter and Square

"We have great teams in both companies and I do what I am good at, which is making sure we're building the right products that serve people in the right way."

3. On being compared to Steve Jobs

"He was a true original. I am a student of his work, a lifelong student. There is no comparison."

4. Will Twitter be around for its 15th anniversary?

"Absolutely. We'll be here on the 20th. We'll be here on the 30th. It's a fundamental service and we have a lot of heart in the company, we have a lot of purpose. We understand what we are and what we stand for."

5. On hateful tweets

"It is disappointing, but it is reflective of the world. We see as much optimism and positivity as we see negativity. The most important thing is that we are empowering dialogue and conversations so that people can work out the issues."

6. Does Twitter censor its users?

"Absolutely not. Twitter has always been about controls. People can follow whoever they want, and it is our job to make sure they see the most important things and the things that will matter to them. ... There are certainly tweets that promote violence, which is against our terms of service. People have controls to block and controls to mute."

7. Has he ever blocked anyone?

"I get some complaints, I get some nastiness every now and then. ... I can block people, I've never blocked anyone. I really want to see what people are saying, I want to hear from them."

8. On being mentioned in an ISIS propoganda video

"I found it alarming. We took it very seriously."