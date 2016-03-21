My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

Goodwill & Charity: There's an App for That!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Goodwill & Charity: There's an App for That!
Image credit: Clive Chilvers | Shutterstock.com
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a world where there’s an app for education, transport, food, research, entertainment, sharing, networking and just about any task one may need to perform in life, why should charity be left behind? Tapping into the sector that for the majority part, everyone wants to ignore, charity or donations are risky business. Few organizations will be vocal about their CSR and even fewer individuals would generally want to part with their income, no matter how noble the cause is. Some apps and organizations are making the switch from donation based charities into an easy affair, by using apps. From just sharing socially empowering articles to actually making a difference, these apps are bridging the gap between consumers who want to do good but lack access or the appropriate means to make a risk free donation that reaches the right hands.

Here are our best four picks for donation based apps:

United Nations World Food Programme Share a Meal

Launched by the United Nations World Food Programme, the app allows you to share a meal with someone form an underdeveloped nation for as low as 0.50$ with the tap of a click. Encouraging users with graphic logos and map locations so that you can emotionally connect with the donations you’re making, you can also compare with friends how many meals you’ve donated.

Click a regular Photograph & Help Humanity

Catering to those that feel uncomfortably donating real money, now you can simply click a photograph and Donate a Photo does the job for you. The app concept capitalizes on the useless pho0togrpahs you’d usually click for vanity or fishing for likes on social networking, Johnson & Johnson will donate 1$ to a social cause for every photograph you donate, at no cost to you. The best part?  They will never be used to sell any products or for any other commercial purposes besides for the promotion of Donate a Photo.

Run for a donation

Encouraging good health and charity together, the nifty app called Charity Miles encourages users to use fitness as a goodwill method. All you have to do is either go for a job or cycle, and the app will donate 30c and 10c respectively for every mile you commute. The money is donated to each charity depending on the app's sponsorship pool for that year. You can even use it indoors or long distance runs, just any form of commotion other than

Gratitude based charity

Good Thnx runs on the principle that thanking good-deed doers through a short message and donation to a chosen charity can run a cycle of increased donations. The app encourages donations as low as 10 cents and accepts larger payments as well. The recipient is notified and they choose an aid organization to receive the donation.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

A Beginner's Guide to Starting and Marketing an App

Apps

App Development Business: The Journey From Good To Great

Apps

5 Best Reminder Apps So You Don't Miss Out On Important Tasks