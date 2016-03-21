My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: This Franchise Name Was Determined From a Coin Toss

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Franchise of the Day: This Franchise Name Was Determined From a Coin Toss
Image credit: Frontpage| Shutterstock.com
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Embrace that sweet tooth with a scoop of Baskin-Robbins ice cream. With its parent company being Dunkin’ Brands Group, it’s no wonder this franchise earned the 29th spot in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 listing.

The franchise itself has been around since the 1930s after Irvine “Irv” Robbins, a teenager at the time, started experimenting with different flavors while bored working at an ice cream shop.

Eventually, he and his brother-in-law, Burton “Burt” Baskin, got in on the business together after they pursued different ventures. For example, the number 31 was used at one of the first shops to encourage people to enjoy a different flavor each day of the month. After three years in business, there were six stores between them.

Once they joined forces, they reportedly flipped a coin to determine whose name would come first on the sign, which is how the name Baskin-Robbins came to be. By 1949, the brothers had more than 40 stores in Southern California.

Now the franchise has more than 1,000 ice cream flavors in 7,300 retail shops across nearly 50 countries.

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Hit a Grand Slam With This Franchise

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: To Stand Out From Its Competitors, This Sandwich Shop Has an Extra Tasty Nightly Ritual

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Enjoy a Taste of the Sea With This Franchise