Social Media Trends to Look Out For in 2016

Digital marketers keep on looking out for new trends emerging every year to tap into the vast unexplored market. If we look at a potential customer, he/she is networking into an array of social channels, through multiple devices and platforms in one or the other way. Businesses try hard to engage and grow consumers through these mediums. Here are a few social media trends expected to make impact this calendar year.

Snapchat:

This app has taken the world by storm, and is a powerful social networking channel for businesses looking to engage the millennial generation. The digitally savvy audience has already started sharing pictures, videos and other media with this app.

The selling point of application for businesses would be the feature where it provides an expiration date to the content you post, which the audience are attracted towards. Such types of custom content, which run only for a defined period of time in the form of teasers, trailers about upcoming products, would surely attract target audience.

Instagram:

The digital society we live in today thrives on visual stimulation, and Instagram provides just that medium to share your thoughts and experiences in the form of images/videos. In fact, this year businesses would re-think their strategy and go this way. To woo more advertisements, Instagram has increased their video advertisement time limit to 30 seconds in 2016.

Pinterest:

We all know what an exciting medium Pinterest is, and while we have just begun to get familiar with buyable pins, it has been publicized that Pinterest is introducing a new feature – ‘Animated Cinematic’ pin. It would allow brands to target a specific person based on his/her interest.

Businesses should start thinking about how they can incorporate these trends into their digital marketing strategies to have a higher probability of success. It is recommended that you perform a feasibility study before you start incorporating these trends in your organization, as you might not need all of them.

These are just some of the 2016 trends; stay connected for more updates in digital marketing, social media marketing and web designing trends in 2016