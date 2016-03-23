My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Food Ordering App Tests Drone Delivery in Singapore

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Food Ordering App Tests Drone Delivery in Singapore
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Why go to the grocery store when you could get your meals by drone delivery?

The possibility presented itself after global food ordering app, Foodpanda, unveiled a number of improvements to its services. On top of quicker delivery times, going to 30 minutes rather than 60 to 70, the business has been testing drone deliveries in Singapore, according to CNBC.

"We're constantly looking at the most convenient and fastest experience for customers ordering food online,” Foodpanda Singapore's Managing Director, Emma Heap, told CNBC. “With our riders navigating traffic, there's a limit as to how fast that can be."

Related: Rocket Internet's Foodpanda Makes A Meal Out Of UAE's 24h.ae

Foodpanda isn’t the only company to go the drone route in the food industry. Last year, Singapore eatery Timbre said it had plans to launch autonomous server-drones, or flying waiters. TGI Friday's once used the flying bots to hover mistletoe over diners, but that didn't end quite well.

But if you’re not exactly sure how to tip your drones, you better figure it out soon because it won’t be long until delivery robots are part of the picture. Domino’s in Australia, for instance, announced the intention to do so in the next few years if preliminary tests work out. Other companies including Amazon and Walmart are also considering delivery by way of drone-flights as they work out the logistics and legalities.

The initiative might be easier if the military’s tentative 3-D printing drone project works out, which would not only speed up the drone production process with leftover parts and a portable on-the-go process, but constructing drones would be considerably cheaper as well. 

 

Though the drone trend, and the possibility of inexpensive streamlined production, may seem like an exciting development in the tech world, others may instead have reason to take pause -- especially delivery boys (or gals). Sadly, it may soon be time for this group, and many others, to find new jobs.

 

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

How Image Recognition Is Going to Improve Your Social Media Ads

Technology

Vuzix to Equip Smart Glasses With Facial Recognition

Technology

These 5 'Jetpacks' Just Won Big at an International Competition to Build Personal Flying Devices