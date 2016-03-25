Enterprise Mobility: HP Elite X2 1012

March 25, 2016 2 min read

Executives desire the ability to work any time, from any place and HP is making that possible with the Elite x2 1012, a hybrid machine that makes creating and consuming secure content possible. An IDC survey on enterprise mobility revealed that 51% of decision makers cite security concerns as the greatest risk to the mobile executive.

Consequently, the Elite x2 features Sure Star technology which wipes BIOS and resets the device back to factory settings within 30 seconds in the event that it is lost or stolen. 55.5% of respondents also noted that compatibility with existing software is a must. HP accommodated this business need by making it possible for Elite x2 to run software on the mobile platform -not apps- but the full PC version.

Elite x2 is a lightweight, rugged two-in-one with a sleek aluminum body, dual stereo speakers and audio by Bang & Olufsen, and a durable stainless steel kickstand that rotates 150 degrees and take 10 pounds of pressure. Just in case it’s pushed beyond its limits, the device is fully serviceable and is covered by a three year international warranty.

Primed for multitasking, Elite x2 runs on Windows 10 and is equipped with a USB-C port with Thunderbolt technology. With a full range of accessories to include a travel keyboard, wireless docking station and travel bag with a pocket that blocks RFID scanner, Elite x2 is the ideal companion for any mobile professional.

