Technology

Enterprise Mobility: HP Elite X2 1012

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Enterprise Mobility: HP Elite X2 1012
Image credit: HP
HP Elite x2 1012
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Executives desire the ability to work any time, from any place and HP is making that possible with the Elite x2 1012, a hybrid machine that makes creating and consuming secure content possible. An IDC survey on enterprise mobility revealed that 51% of decision makers cite security concerns as the greatest risk to the mobile executive.

Consequently, the Elite x2 features Sure Star technology which wipes BIOS and resets the device back to factory settings within 30 seconds in the event that it is lost or stolen. 55.5% of respondents also noted that compatibility with existing software is a must. HP accommodated this business need by making it possible for Elite x2 to run software on the mobile platform -not apps- but the full PC version.

HP Elite x2 1012

Elite x2 is a lightweight, rugged two-in-one with a sleek aluminum body, dual stereo speakers and audio by Bang & Olufsen, and a durable stainless steel kickstand that rotates 150 degrees and take 10 pounds of pressure. Just in case it’s pushed beyond its limits, the device is fully serviceable and is covered by a three year international warranty.

Primed for multitasking, Elite x2 runs on Windows 10 and is equipped with a USB-C port with Thunderbolt technology. With a full range of accessories to include a travel keyboard, wireless docking station and travel bag with a pocket that blocks RFID scanner, Elite x2 is the ideal companion for any mobile professional.

Related: Microsoft Unveils Surface Pro 4

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

The Benefits of Smart Technology for Depression and Anxiety

Technology

Google Assistant Will Place Your Dunkin' Orders, Finally

Technology

Why (and How) You Should Optimize Your Website for Voice Search