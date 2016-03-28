My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pandora

Pandora's Founder Returns as CEO

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pandora's Founder Returns as CEO
Image credit: Reuters | Ben Hider-NYSE EuroNext
Tim Westergren (bottom center-left) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Online music streaming service Pandora Media Inc. appointed founder Tim Westergren as its chief executive officer to replace Brian McAndrews.

The company's shares fell 7.9 percent to $10.07 in early trading on Monday.

The company also appointed independent board member Jim Feuille as its new chairman.

Westergren, who co-founded the service in 2000, also served as company's chief executive and president earlier from May 2002 to July 2004.

McAndrews, who also serves on the board of New York Times Co. and GrubHub Inc., took helm as chief executive in September 2013.

Pandora last month reported disappointing fourth quarter results with active listeners of 81.1 million at the end of December, a slight fall from a year earlier.

The company, whose shares had fallen 32.5 percent in the past year, faces stiff competition from Spotify, Apple Inc's Apple Music and Amazon in the fast-growing music streaming business.

Pandora held discussions about selling itself, the New York Times reported last month, however the company later said it was focused on working as an independent company.

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pandora

Pandora's Founder Returns as CEO

News and Trends

SiriusXM Is Set to Acquire Pandora for $3.5 Billion

Amazon

Amazon and Pandora Set to Launch New Music Streaming Services