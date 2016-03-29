My Queue

Helping His Wife Out in her Business Help Raise 500 Salons

Helping His Wife Out in her Business Help Raise 500 Salons
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a way to help his wife start a business, Kumaravel actually began with Veena a journey that lasted 500 salons and is
still growing strong. Understanding the dearth to provide quality services at best price points and the capacity to scale
new heights were the reasons that inspired the founders of Chennai’s popular chain Naturals to make a foray into recession-free business of beauty.

Naturals is a business venture of husband-wife duo CK Kumaravel and Veena Kumaravel, who started their innings in beauty and wellness industry in 2000. The couple has achieved remarkable growth in running a chain of beauty
salons in all over South India. In just a decade of its operations, the brand has successfully created ripples in the beauty industry by reaching the mark of 500 operational salons across India. South India’s giant salon brand, Naturals,
is an exemplary example of a married couple team work. CK Kumaravel, CEO & Co-founder, Naturals Salon, believes, “Behind every successful man, is a woman! As a couple is doing business together, it is imperative to have the
same burning passion for the same ideals and things. It is important not to let personal likes/ dislikes to get in the way and have a positive outlook towards business irrespective of things back home.”

“As a couple with the same passion or business ideals, you have two minds instead of one, which I believe is always better. You get to share thoughts and check the ideas of one another. The personal connect keeps us grounded to reality whereas a sole brand owner has his/her own say and has the luxury of taking decisions independently and has to stand by his decisions alone,” he adds further. “I wanted to do something on my own, that’s all. Setting up a salon was one of the options before me and it clicked,” says Veena, who founded the venture, before Kumaravel wound
up his own business and joined her. The business runs in the family for both of them. Kumaravel was working with his brother CK Ranganathan, now the head of Cavinkare, before he started a company on his own. But after initial success,
he burnt his fingers, and it was then, the couple zeroed in on a business that they both were confident about. Thus was born Naturals. 

