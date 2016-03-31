My Queue

Events

ICC Qatar To Host Its First Banking Workshop On Trade Finance In Doha

ICC Qatar To Host Its First Banking Workshop On Trade Finance In Doha
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Qatar Chapter -a regional business chamber of the Paris-based ICC- is organizing a Banking Workshop on May 23-24, 2016 at Grand Hyatt, Doha. According to ICC Qatar, the workshop is primarily a recap into the past year, highlighting major issues and decisions in the banking sector during the period and will also take a look at the road ahead, given the dynamism in Qatar’s economy. Believing that the trade finance sector goes beyond mere document verification, ICC has structured its workshop to address best practices in the realm of trade finance, risk management, credit administration, and other compliance functions of banks. The agenda includes sessions on issuance, confirmation and amendment of documents, letters of credit, documentary credit financing and document management by banks. Besides addressing latest developments in the field, the workshop will also allow delegates to put forward their concerns and find solutions. Gary Collyer, MD, Collyer Consulting (a banking consultancy firm) and a former banking executive with stints in HSBC, Citibank and ABN AMRO, is leading the workshop. ICC anticipates the workshop to attract participation from bankers, importers and exporters, logistics personnel, insurance sector, among others.

Related: Doha Bank Group CEO Dr. R. Seetharaman On Leadership, Sustainability And Entrepreneurship

