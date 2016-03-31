My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Here's What Entrepreneur Readers Think KFC's Big Announcement Could Be

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After receiving an invitation to an event next week to hear about KFC’s “transformational announcement” that will be “the biggest fast food story of 2016,” we at Entrepreneur couldn’t help but speculate.

We imagined the Colonel emerged as a fast-food version of Steve Jobs unveiling a Kentucky fried future with drone buckets, 3-D printed pot pies and VR headsets featuring mac-n-cheese.

Related: KFC's Making a Big Announcement Next Week. What Could It Be?

Before getting too carried away, we gave our readers the reigns, asking them what the announcement could possibly be.

Here’s some of their answers:

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

How to Find the Right Payment System

Franchises

Use These 3 Strategies to Build a Thriving Franchise Organization

Franchises

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee