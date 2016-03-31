Here's What Entrepreneur Readers Think KFC's Big Announcement Could Be

March 31, 2016 2 min read

After receiving an invitation to an event next week to hear about KFC’s “transformational announcement” that will be “the biggest fast food story of 2016,” we at Entrepreneur couldn’t help but speculate.

We imagined the Colonel emerged as a fast-food version of Steve Jobs unveiling a Kentucky fried future with drone buckets, 3-D printed pot pies and VR headsets featuring mac-n-cheese.

Before getting too carried away, we gave our readers the reigns, asking them what the announcement could possibly be.

Here’s some of their answers:

@Entrepreneur @L__Friedman The Colonel is being reincarnated, for real? — David A. Dave Wolf (@SharePointChamp) March 31, 2016

@Entrepreneur @L__Friedman My guess is KFC delivered to your home or office. — Office Maven (@office_maven) March 31, 2016

@LindaLacina @L__Friedman @Entrepreneur Well, they already have the wings... Maybe they're flying chicken buckets? OMG OMG OMG — tim gavin (@timgavin) March 31, 2016

Please let it be about the genetically modified chicken growing in big jars ... No feathers or feet or anything. https://t.co/2NpEyb0Ns4 — Dr Mils Hills (@dr_mils_hills) March 30, 2016

Completely Vegan menu! I would be a paid customer once and feed it to my mother in law. #joking @Entrepreneur @L__Friedman — Charles (@Czizzles) March 30, 2016