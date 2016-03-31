My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Having a Lot of Facebook Friends Can Help You Land a New Job

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Having a Lot of Facebook Friends Can Help You Land a New Job
Image credit: Facebook | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Facebook isn’t LinkedIn, but job searching is all about who you know, and as such, your Facebook circle can play a role in your professional networking.

In part, landing a new job is a numbers game. That’s why a wide net of Facebook friends is more strongly associated with finding a new job than any single individual connection, according to research from Tufts University, Stony Brook University and Facebook just released today.

That said, one single strong relationship is more important than any single weak connection, according to the research, which was conducted with data from 6 million Facebook users’ data in the United States. The research tracked whether an individual would ever end up working at the same employer as a pre-existing friend.

Related: 5 Ways to Find Your Dream Job

Approximately 7 percent of the Facebook users in the study, about 400,000 people, got a job thanks to help from at least one friend, according to the report titled “Social Networks and Labor Markets: How Strong Ties Relate to Job Finding On Facebook’s Social Network.”

To determine how close a Facebook friend is, the researchers counted the number of times people interact in a year, the number of mutual friends they share or the number of times they are tagged in each other’s photos. If you are tagged in a photo together, after all, that means that you are, at least in theory, friends “IRL” and not just online.

Related: How to Get a Job, Meet Influencers and Find a New BFF at Your Next Conference

Here are some key recommendations from Facebook for job seekers:

1. Keep your Facebook account up to snuff and looking fresh.

2. To brush up your Facebook profile, be sure you have any drunk party snaps hidden behind a privacy wall and post a tactful profile picture and cover photo.

3. Check out what you have “liked” in your “About” section, removing any outdated or inappropriate groups you may be part of.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Payments Will Be Facebook's Regulatory Waterloo

Facebook

Facebook's Cryptocurrency: Everything We Know So Far

Facebook

Facebook Responds to New Zealand Shooting With One-Strike Policy on Live-Streamed Content