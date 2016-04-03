My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Women Entrepreneurs

How This Woman Entrepreneur is Helping You Age Gracefully

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How This Woman Entrepreneur is Helping You Age Gracefully
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Tara Singh Vachani, MD & CEO, Antara Senior Living
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For someone like Vachani, who enjoys being in the service space, Antara Senior Living became a great opportunity in setting hospitality standards, creating a residential community and creating lifecare and
healthcare on the whole. Besides leading Antara, Vachani is also the Director on Max India board.

Almost six years ago when Vachani moved back to India, she chanced upon a conversation with someone who was looking to develop this concept in Asia. That was the first time she really had a touchpoint with this concept and why it was so important to think about.

“When I started to understand what the product was, it was essentially the ability and the opportunity to give people above the age of 55 a lifestyle that’s extremely unique and special. And then we started to research this product in various markets in the US,” shares Vachani. When Vachani decided to start a new concept on her own under the Max enterprise, it clearly showcased one of her virtues of creating something independently.

Sharing why she moved to India after studies, Vachani says, “It was not a strategic thought to move back to India. Some personal reasons got me back. In those few months, I was searching the direction why I was here. I thought since I am here why don’t I start working and understand the Max world.

It was something that always interested me but I didn’t know I would do it that soon.” Soon Vachani started working with the one who is currently the MD of Max. He was doing some interesting M&A transactions and had some very interesting ideas to develop and grow the Max business. Vachani decided to work with him for a year. It was in that span that the idea of Antara Senior Living came up.

She asked him and other people if she could take some time out and start working on it as a standalone concept.
Antara is being positioned as a real estate enabled senior living residential community as it has three different
service offerings – hospitality, concept of residences and lifecare.

“We are as far away from real estate as it can be,” says Vachani. Max, being a listed entity, Vachani had to take the board’s approval before starting something new. “For the first year, I did it in my incubator privately, which means it was not officially a part of the publicly listed entity. The first initial capital was from my family.

Interestingly, after one year of researching it, the board of directors said this was very synergistic to other businesses, and for Antara to take good shape, it needed the support and backing of an entity life Max. So Antara became a part of Max India at that stage,” reminisces Vachani.

Talking about moving ahead, Vachani says, “Now we will see the operations starting in Dehradun in next six-eight
months. As we have a made a good amount of growth, how we want to grow ahead and where we want to be next, is a big priority for us now.”

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (March 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

How Anushka Sharma is Making her Mark on-screen and Behind the Scenes

At the Height of the Recession, This Entrepreneur Struck Out on Her Own. 10 Years Later? She's Still Going Strong, With Clients Like Google and Coca-Cola.

5 Ways to Make the Modern Tech Workplace More Welcoming to Women