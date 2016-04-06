Human Capital Forum MENA In Dubai To Discuss Transformation Of HR Sector

April 6, 2016 2 min read

At a time when structural changes in the economy seem to be forcing MENA businesses to reassess operational costs, the importance of employee productivity and human resource management is coming to the forefront. Guided by this changing economic landscape, the 11th Human Capital Forum MENA, will be held on May 25-26, 2016 with the theme, Leading in the New World of Work, in Dubai.

Organized by business facilitation company Naseba, the event expects participation of over 100 talent acquisition specialists, businesspersons and other HR professionals. The agenda includes keynote addresses on HR strategies, panel discussions on issues currently impacting the world of human capital, workshops and networking sessions. The topics of discussion all revolve around key human capital facets such as corporate culture, employee engagement, lean management, and also deliberate the future of the HR sector.

Speakers who will be sharing their insights include Carl Rhodes, CEO, Human Capital Institute, Michael Lahyani, CEO and Founder, PropertyFinder.ae, Yvonne Agyei, VP, People Operations, Google (UK) and Fatma Hussain, Chief Human Capital Officer, TECOM Group among others. The forum is also hosting the MENA HR Excellence Awards to recognize achievements of both organizations and individuals in various categories related to HR function. Sponsors for the Human Capital Forum MENA are CCM Consultancy, AFAQ for Leadership and Development, Al Alhi Bank of Kuwait, Human Capital Institute, Bayt.com and others.

