Franchise of the Day: Make Moving Fun With This Crew

April 5, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s not bad to call a man a hunk if he calls himself it, right?

Either way, this group of college hunks decided to make a profit off of their muscle power by creating a moving business: College Hunks Hauling Junk.

It started in the summer of 2003 after a group of college buddies started helping customers sort, move, recycle and dispose unwanted items.

After making a decent amount of money, Omar Soliman submitted the business plan to the University of Miami's Leigh Rothschild Entrepreneurship Competition.