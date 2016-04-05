Franchise of the Day: Make Moving Fun With This Crew
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
It’s not bad to call a man a hunk if he calls himself it, right?
Either way, this group of college hunks decided to make a profit off of their muscle power by creating a moving business: College Hunks Hauling Junk.
It started in the summer of 2003 after a group of college buddies started helping customers sort, move, recycle and dispose unwanted items.
After making a decent amount of money, Omar Soliman submitted the business plan to the University of Miami's Leigh Rothschild Entrepreneurship Competition.Once he graduated, he and co-founder Nick Friedman continued to grow the junk removal business, and in 2007 they started franchising eventually making their way to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as No. 232.