Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Make Moving Fun With This Crew

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Franchise of the Day: Make Moving Fun With This Crew
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s not bad to call a man a hunk if he calls himself it, right?  

Either way, this group of college hunks decided to make a profit off of their muscle power by creating a moving business: College Hunks Hauling Junk.

It started in the summer of 2003 after a group of college buddies started helping customers sort, move, recycle and dispose unwanted items.

After making a decent amount of money, Omar Soliman submitted the business plan to the University of Miami's Leigh Rothschild Entrepreneurship Competition.

Once he graduated, he and co-founder Nick Friedman continued to grow the junk removal business, and in 2007 they started franchising eventually making their way to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as No. 232.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Hit a Grand Slam With This Franchise

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: To Stand Out From Its Competitors, This Sandwich Shop Has an Extra Tasty Nightly Ritual

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Enjoy a Taste of the Sea With This Franchise