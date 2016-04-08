The Executive Selection: Hublot Classic Fusion

April 8, 2016 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For a timepiece that already boasts a loyal following, things are about to get closer to fandom. The Hublot Classic Fusion, made available in blue during the watchmaker’s SS15 presentation, is now available in what might end up being the most popular iteration yet: Racing Grey. If the smooth neutral isn’t reason enough to opt for the finely made timepiece, then consider that this is about as bespoke as you can get with a watch that looks this slick- you’ve got a choice of four dimensions, and three movements, and they all look pretty darn good.

Hublot Classic Fusion - Racing Grey. Image credit: Hublot.