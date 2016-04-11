My Queue

Start Up Your Day

Coming to Netflix Next Month: A Price Hike -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Coming to Netflix Next Month: A Price Hike -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Nothing’s free forever. Google Fiber is ending its offer for free internet service in Kansas City, its first market, for certain subscribers.

Everybody now. A new price hike will raise monthly membership fees for Netflix's standard HD streaming to nearly $10 next month for all subscribers. The change could impact 17 million customers, analysts report.

At your fingertips. Japan is testing a system enabling tourists to pay for goods using just their fingerprints, according to Engadget.

Matter of national security. Though some thought it was an April Fools' joke, the government really does want white-hatters to try and hack the Pentagon to test its defense systems.

Air born. The first Volocopter, an 18-rotor electric helicopter, finally took its first manned test flight.

A nasty craving. A guy broke into a Five Guys in Washington D.C., just to make himself a burger. You won’t believe the video.

 

