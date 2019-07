April 11, 2016 1 min read

RE/MAX real estate has more than 97,000 agents in over 95 countries.

Founded by Dave and Gail Liniger in Denver in 1973, they team created a new agent-focused model with high level of commissions in which agents are responsible for their own businesses.

Franchising since 1975, RE/MAX is No. 21 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.