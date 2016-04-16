My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Picture This: Canon's New Entry-Level EOS DSLR

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Picture This: Canon's New Entry-Level EOS DSLR
Image credit: Canon
Canon EOS 1300D
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The EOS 1300D is an ideal start to DSLR photography. It has an 18 megapixel sensor, responsive handling, onboard Wi-Fi and dynamic NFC which allows you to snap the perfect image and share it immediately.

Canon EOS 1300D. Image credit: Canon.

EOS 1300D is all about capturing details with Canon’s DIGIC 4+ processor and a large APS-C sized sensor. Shoot scenes where people and items pop from a blurred background or detailed full HD movies with a beautiful cinematic feel thanks to DSLR control depth of field. EOS 1300D is packed with features like responsive auto focus and optical viewfinder that can turn a novice into pro in no time, and it’s ideal for shooting sharp sports and action images. From close-up nature shots, portraits and full cityscapes, this camera helps you create original photographs that you’ll want to share.

Related: The Heavyweight: Apple's New iPad Pro

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Making A Big Impression: LG Video Wall

Technology

Oakland, California Bans Facial Recognition

Technology

4 Tech Trends Shaping the Future of Media and Entertainment