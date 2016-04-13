My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

Google.org Pledges $20 Million to Support Disability Technologies

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google.org Pledges $20 Million to Support Disability Technologies
Image credit: Google
Senior Reporter at Engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

The World Health Organization estimates 1 billion people across the world live with disabilities, and Google's philanthropy division, Google.org, just pledged $20 million to help improve their situations. The money is spread across 29 programs working on disability technologies -- the average amount they'll each receive is $750,000, with six of the grant winners getting more than $1 million, Wired reports.

The programs fall into five categories of disabilities -- hearing, mobility, cognitive, vision and communication -- and the winning programs tackle a variety of issues. Here are a few examples:

  • My Human Kit connects people who need prosthetics with low-cost 3D-printed solutions.
  • The Center for Discovery is building an open-source add-on that turns any manual wheelchair into a power chair.
  • Perkins School for the Blind wants to roll out more detailed GPS instructions to ensure the visually impaired don't get left behind when independently navigating the real world.
  • The Dan Marino Foundation is developing a digital, interactive system to help young people on the autism spectrum train for job interviews.
  • The Leprosy Mission Trust India is making low-cost custom footwear that enables people with leprosy to maintain their ability to walk.

In related accessibility news, Google recently rolled out the beta for its Voice Access system, which allows users to navigate their phones via voice commands.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

Google Dissolves AI Advisory Board Amid Employee Protest

Google

Google Says It Was Paying Men Less Than Women in Some Jobs

Google

8 of the Coolest Projects to Come Out of X, Google's Moonshot Factory