Jessica Conditt

Facebook Has 2 Billion Monthly Users
Prepare for another personalized video of social media memories.
Apple
Apple Pledges $1 Billion to Support Manufacturing Jobs in the U.S.
'We can be the ripple in the pond,' CEO Tim Cook says.
Apple
Apple Sues Qualcomm for $1 Billion in Royalty Dispute
'For many years Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with.'
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg Defends Oculus in Court Against VR Rival
Facebook is on the hook for $2 billion in a lawsuit against ZeniMax Media over the creation of the Oculus Rift.
Facebook Safety Check Falsely Says a Bomb Exploded in Bangkok
At first, it appeared the algorithm used unreliable and fake news sources to 'confirm' the nonexistent explosion.
Theranos
Walgreens Sues Theranos for a Reported $140 Million
Walgreens was once Theranos' largest partner.
Facebook Reveals Open-Source Wireless Platform, Opencellular
The initial version of OpenCellular's software platform will be available in the summer, and Facebook is testing out the boxes at its headquarters right now.
Google.org Pledges $20 Million to Support Disability Technologies
The money is spread across 29 programs working on disability technologies. Here are five examples.