Would You Pay an Hourly Rate to Stay at This Airport Terminal Hotel?

April 13, 2016 2 min read

If you’ve ever been stuck at an airport for a layover and wished you had a comfortable way to nap or unwind before your next flight, Yotel may have the solution.

Yotel, a luxury hotel chain, will soon open a new location at Terminal 2E in Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport with modern amenities such as self-check in and check out stations. The Paris location is expected to open on July 1. Like its other locations, the airport Yotel is intended for travelers with early flights or layovers, Buying Business Travel reports. Customers can rent a room for the night, but they also have the option of booking a room by the hour.

Those interested can begin booking rooms at the Yotel in Paris now for stays starting in July. Prices begin at 59 euros for minimum four-hour stay. A shower cabin is available for 15 euros per person for an hour.

The new location will feature rooms -- called cabins -- with flat screen televisions, mood lighting and bathrooms that include a rain shower. It will also include a club lounge that offers free hot drinks and USB chargers, but the most useful aspect for business travelers might be the flight information screens that display passengers’ flight details at the reception desk. To see flight information, passengers will scan the barcode on their boarding pass or smartphone.

Yotel's other locations are at two London airports -- in Gatwick Airport’s south terminal and another in Terminal 4 at Heathrow -- and at the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. Though the hotels are soundproof, allowing passengers to get decent rest in a noisy, busy airport, travelers should be aware that if a delayed flight causes them to miss a booking, they won’t receive a refund.

This article has been updated. A previous version of this story incorrectly reported pricing, when booking could start and the availability of some amenities.