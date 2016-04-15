My Queue

Real Estate

Katy Perry in Holy Real Estate War Over a Nun Convent

Katy Perry in Holy Real Estate War Over a Nun Convent
Katy Perry
Entrepreneur Staff
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge voided the sale of a former Catholic convent to entrepreneur Dana Hollister, paving the way for Katy Perry to call it home.

The Roman villa-style convent sits on 8 acres overlooking the hipster 'hood of Los Feliz in Los Angeles. The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary (try saying that five times fast) have owned it for more than 40 years, and the five remaining elderly sisters had attempted to sell the property to Hollister. The judge ruled the sale as improper after the Archdiocese took action against the sale, saying in a statement that they wanted, "to protect all the five sisters from being taken advantage of by the Dana Hollister transaction in which Hollister improperly took possession of their property for only $44,000 in cash and a contingent promissory note." Hollister planned to turn it into a boutique hotel which, according to the AP, raised concerns from neighbors.

Perry is set to fork over $14.5 million for the property, and as part of the deal will relocate an adjoining house used by priests. Her bid has the approval of the Los Angeles archbishop and now will need approval from the Vatican.

Given both Perry and Pope Francis flair for pushing boundaries of conventional thought (no pun intended) we have a feeling Katy will get the okay, and maybe even a signed “Bless This Mess” plaque to boot.

