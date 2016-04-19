My Queue

Start Up Your Day

Theranos Now Subject of Criminal Investigation - Start Up Your Day Roundup

Theranos Now Subject of Criminal Investigation - Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Billionaire Elizabeth Holmes, founder and chief executive officer of Theranos Inc.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
City lab. Sidewalk Labs, a division of Google's parent company Alphabet, says it could build test city from the ground up to solve urban problems. 
 
Not now. Uber ending "instant" option for UberEats in New York City, its food delivery service. 
 
No secretsSiri leaks the date of Apple's next Worldwide Developers Conference. 
 
Disappointed. A successful crowdfunded travel jacket finally ships -- but months late. 
 
Added. YouTube adds 360-degree livestreamed videos to its platform. 
 
Investigated. Embattled biotech startup Theranos is facing a criminal probe. 

