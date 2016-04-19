Theranos Now Subject of Criminal Investigation - Start Up Your Day Roundup
City lab. Sidewalk Labs, a division of Google's parent company Alphabet, says it could build test city from the ground up to solve urban problems.
Not now. Uber ending "instant" option for UberEats in New York City, its food delivery service.
No secrets. Siri leaks the date of Apple's next Worldwide Developers Conference.
Disappointed. A successful crowdfunded travel jacket finally ships -- but months late.
Added. YouTube adds 360-degree livestreamed videos to its platform.
Investigated. Embattled biotech startup Theranos is facing a criminal probe.