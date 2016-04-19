Apple Reportedly Hires Former Tesla Engineering VP

Reports surfaced a few months ago that Project Titan lead Steve Zadesky left Apple. If that was true, it appear Porritt could be the new department chief. He's got the experience to fill the role too, having worked on Aston Martin's One-77 supercar, DB9 and V12 Zagato. At Tesla, he reportedly worked both the Model S, Model X and Model 3 chassis. Porritt joins a number of folks with automotive experience who Apple hired in recent months, including engineers from Mercedes.

Last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk jokingly called Apple the "Tesla graveyard" based on the company's habit for hiring the automaker's former engineers. Musk hasn't been above returning the favor, as Tesla has also hired folks who worked in Cupertino at some point. And now that Apple is working on a vehicle of its own, chances are the employee swapping isn't going to stop anytime soon.