My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Investors

Where Are Investors Going To Place Their Bets In 2016?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Where Are Investors Going To Place Their Bets In 2016?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Everyone by now knows how 2016 is going to be a year of selective funding in the startup space.  Amidst valuation markdowns of big unicorns, investors are now beginning to think more in the lines of unit economics, solid business models and scalable ideas. When Entrepreneur Media asked a bunch of industry experts, here’s what they revealed could be the most exciting sectors and ideas of 2016.

Innovation within existing models

Investors want startups to basically put in efforts to emerge with innovation and variation within existing models. “Major focus this year will be on innovation within these sectors and not just dressing up of the old ideas,” Jaspal Sarai, COO and Co-founder of Jaarvis Group said.

According to experts, this time industry needs to repair and discard ideas that aren’t gaining any traction and sit down and think of achieving important unit metrics. Food-tech startup Faasos recently rejiged their business model. Unicorns such as Flipkart and Ola Cabs also dropped business ideas that did not click with their consumers.

FinTech

With the introduction of Unified Payment Interface (UPI), the fintech space is expected to see a lot of innovation. UPI is a big boost to simplify payments processes in the ecommerce section and many fintech startups see this as an opportunity to scale up during this process.

Education

With startups like Byju and Oliveboard securing funding from prominent institutions, there is a lot of cheer within this sector. Investors are interested in a variety of startups in this space – vocational courses, local language content creation, online tutorials for competitive exams and courses for the physically challenged category. “I'm still very gung go on education,” Siddharth Talwar, Partner at Lightbox Ventures said.

Bangalore-based e-learning startup, Edureka has partnered with data integration software provider, Talend last week, to enhance its curriculum for the Big Data community.

Integration of education, skill development with hiring is something that investors want companies to focus on.

Logistics & manufacturing

Industry folks are interested in the seamless development of using logistics and manufacturing as a service. Anup Vishwanathan, Venture Principal at Venture Factory, is bullish on healthcare and logistics sectors. Anup said, “There are structural inefficiencies that exist in these areas that are massive opportunities for startups (without the associated high cash burns).”

Agritech

Investors believe there is a lot of opportunity and advantage in merging technology with agriculture in India. There is a dearth need of integrating these two platforms which would also require a deal of support from government organizations. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investors

Clear these Fundamentals before Becoming an Investor

Investors

Startups: When Should You Look for an Investor?

Investors

An Angel Investor Will Never Open Your Pitch Deck Until You do This!