6 Tips on How to Get Work Done While Traveling

Like a lot of entrepreneurs, I'm on the road a lot: I spend approximately 60 to 70 percent of my time giving speeches or attending trade shows for my company. That's a lot of time away from the office. However, I've found I can actually be more productive when I travel than I am at home. Here are some tips I use to get things done while travelling the world:

1. Get Boingo Hotspot.

Boingo Hotspot lets you connect to wifi in airports. More and more airports are using this app as their way to connect. Get connected so you're not stuck in an airport food court instead of answering emails.

2. Use Evernote.

Evernote helps you keep all of your notes and assignments organized and in one place. If you're like me, you need all the help you can get when it comes to organization. Evernote makes it super simple to type whatever you need and categorize it however you want. The layout is easy to navigate.

3. Save all writing for the plane.

It's amazing how clear your head can be when you're in the air and not connected to the Internet or a service. I find that whether I'm typing emails (saving them as drafts and then sending them once I land) or doing any writing assignments, I get them done so much more easily and better on a plane.

4. Save phone calls for car rides.

Unless you need to be in front of a computer, do what I do: Save all calls for times when you're in the car. Just make sure your rental car has access to Bluetooth, so you can connect your phone and drive hands-free.

5. Join a mobile coworking space.

If you're traveling to major cities and looking for some desk space instead of working out of your hotel room, join a coworking space like one of these. There are now a ton of coworking spaces that allow you to drop in when you're in different cities for one single membership fee. An example: Copass.

6. Download Tripit.

Don't waste another second of valuable work time trying to remember if you booked your rental car or what your flight confirmation number is. TripIt organizes everything for you in one app, and all you have to do is just forward your confirmation email at the time of booking.

Everyone has different work habits and environment preferences. But just because you travel a lot, doesn't have to mean you're not productive or not working on your business. You can get things done no matter what time zone you're in. Try these simple tips and you'll agree.