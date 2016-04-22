Let's Celebrate Earth Day With Some Green Startups

April 22, 2016 4 min read

Each year, Earth Day comes with a reminder for all. A reminder to broaden the environmental movement worldwide, diversify by spreading this movement and addressing issue affecting us all, and ultimately, mobilize it ‘as the most effective vehicle to build a healthy, sustainable environment’.

It is rightly said by Wendell Berry, “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.” And it is for them that each one of us has to contribute and appreciate the ones who are already doing so much for the environment.

So, on this auspicious day, where everyone is thinking about environment and is hopeful that we can after all save it, Entrepreneur brings to you three startups who are working on saving the environment, not just on Earth Day but every day.

Making India Sustainable

Aiming to be India’s most respected company in the field of environmental sustainability, Green Brick Eco Solutions is the brainchild of three IIT Alumni - Dhawal Parate, Mr. Sandeep Garg and Mr. Prasun Jain- with a passion to make environment sustainable in the most cost effective manner, using high end technologies. Mainly into biogas technology and services, Green Brick Eco Solutions provide domestic pre-fabricated biogas plants and offer community biogas plants.

Uplifting rural entrepreneurs and helping environment at the same time, Green Brick converts animal manure and human excrement at household level into small, but valuable, amounts of combustible methane gas. This ‘biogas’ can be effectively used in simple gas stoves for cooking and in lamps for lighting. The residue of the process, bio-slurry, can be easily collected and used as a potent organic fertilizer to enhance agricultural productivity. The technology of Bio CNG and biogas further help these entrepreneurs to attain sustainable livelihood.

To reuse whatever is used

Dealing in waste paper management, GreenOBin provides a complete range of independent recycling and waste management facilities. Making the statement, 'one man’s trash is another man’s treasure', true, GreenOBin helps save landfill space, conserve natural resources and reduce pollution.

Started by Nitin Goel in 2008, GreenOBin gathers what companies, schools and housing societies consider ‘scrap’. It is then sent to recyclers. Their waste management services include waste audits, security shredding and custom training on benefits

Apart from this, they are continuously working on cultivating an environmentally aware society and office space. Their Waste Audits service helps these offices minimize the wastes by identifying the type, amount and content source of wastage.

Changing how the world treats waste water

The issue of water crisis is not unknown to anyone. We always think these problems are far away from us but with high scarcity of water in Maharashtra, we have come to realize that soon this problem will affect each one of us. Not getting water all together is one thing, but having it and still wasting is downright stupidity. So what can you do with all you waste water? You need to call Jaldhara.

A one of its kind waste water management organization, Jaldhara recycles waste water (also known as grey water) using their products, which goes by the name Grewa. Though there are many players in this industry, what gives Jaldhara an edge is their use of clean technology. This means that no hazardous chemicals are used or emitted in the entire process of treatment. The sludge content, which is bio degradable, can be discharged without any fear of toxic contents. Their products have the ability to recycle water up to 70%.

Jaldhara was conceptualized by Harshad Bastikar in October 2010. Unlike government, which treats a huge amount of water after being collected from every part of the city, Jaldhara aims at treating waste water at the point of its discharge-at its very source. This takes off the load on the ever overflowing drains but also makes the consumer of water self-sustaining to a large extent.

We need to give these, many other firms like these, a big round of applause.