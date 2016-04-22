My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

earth day

Let's Celebrate Earth Day With Some Green Startups

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Let's Celebrate Earth Day With Some Green Startups
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Each year, Earth Day comes with a reminder for all. A reminder to broaden the environmental movement worldwide, diversify by spreading this movement and addressing issue affecting us all, and ultimately, mobilize it ‘as the most effective vehicle to build a healthy, sustainable environment’.

It is rightly said by Wendell Berry, “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.” And it is for them that each one of us has to contribute and appreciate the ones who are already doing so much for the environment.

So, on this auspicious day, where everyone is thinking about environment and is hopeful that we can after all save it, Entrepreneur brings to you three startups who are working on saving the environment, not just on Earth Day but every day.

Making India Sustainable

Aiming to be India’s most respected company in the field of environmental sustainability, Green Brick Eco Solutions is the brainchild of three IIT Alumni - Dhawal Parate, Mr. Sandeep Garg and Mr. Prasun Jain- with a passion to make environment sustainable in the most cost effective manner, using high end technologies. Mainly into biogas technology and services, Green Brick Eco Solutions provide domestic pre-fabricated biogas plants and offer community biogas plants.

Uplifting rural entrepreneurs and helping environment at the same time, Green Brick converts animal manure and human excrement at household level into small, but valuable, amounts of combustible methane gas. This ‘biogas’ can be effectively used in simple gas stoves for cooking and in lamps for lighting. The residue of the process, bio-slurry, can be easily collected and used as a potent organic fertilizer to enhance agricultural productivity. The technology of Bio CNG and biogas further help these entrepreneurs to attain sustainable livelihood.

To reuse whatever is used

Dealing in waste paper management, GreenOBin provides a complete range of independent recycling and waste management facilities. Making the statement, 'one man’s trash is another man’s treasure', true, GreenOBin helps save landfill space, conserve natural resources and reduce pollution.

Started by Nitin Goel in 2008, GreenOBin gathers what companies, schools and housing societies consider ‘scrap’. It is then sent to recyclers. Their waste management services include waste audits, security shredding and custom training on benefits

Apart from this, they are continuously working on cultivating an environmentally aware society and office space. Their Waste Audits service helps these offices minimize the wastes by identifying the type, amount and content source of wastage.

Changing how the world treats waste water

The issue of water crisis is not unknown to anyone. We always think these problems are far away from us but with high scarcity of water in Maharashtra, we have come to realize that soon this problem will affect each one of us. Not getting water all together is one thing, but having it and still wasting is downright stupidity. So what can you do with all you waste water? You need to call Jaldhara.

A one of its kind waste water management organization, Jaldhara recycles waste water (also known as grey water) using their products, which goes by the name Grewa. Though there are many players in this industry, what gives Jaldhara an edge is their use of clean technology. This means that no hazardous chemicals are used or emitted in the entire process of treatment. The sludge content, which is bio degradable, can be discharged without any fear of toxic contents. Their products have the ability to recycle water up to 70%.

Jaldhara was conceptualized by Harshad Bastikar in October 2010. Unlike government, which treats a huge amount of water after being collected from every part of the city, Jaldhara aims at treating waste water at the point of its discharge-at its very source. This takes off the load on the ever overflowing drains but also makes the consumer of water self-sustaining to a large extent.

We need to give these, many other firms like these, a big round of applause. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

earth day

7 Clean-Tech Companies That Solve More Than Environmental Problems

earth day

Let's Celebrate Earth Day With Some Green Startups

Sustainability

The Far-Reaching Impact of Embedding a Sustainable Workplace Culture for World Earth Day -- Today!