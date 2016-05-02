Creativity

Chase Jarvis on Creativity and the Art of Entrepreneurship

Chase Jarvis on Creativity and the Art of Entrepreneurship
Image credit: lewishowes.com
Chase Jarvis and Lewis Howes.
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I’m super pumped to bring you today’s guest on The School of Greatness.

I’ve been waiting years to interview my good friend Chase Jarvis for the podcast, and the stars finally aligned.

Chase is hard to pin down because he’s involved in so many awesome things and knows the power of the hustle.

He is not only one of the best photographers in the world, shooting campaigns for brands like Apple and Nike, but also is the founder of CreativeLIVE, the online education company.

He is a sought after speaker and a hugely successful entrepreneur.

But at heart he’s an incredible person, a true artist, and one of the most mindful and sincere guys I know.

So when he was in LA recently filming interviews for one of his new projects (which I got to be part of), I finally grabbed him for an interview.

Chase is incredible at breaking down complicated things, like becoming a world-famous photographer, into daily habits and tasks.

We also get into the role of insecurity in art, work, and finding purpose.

You’re in for a treat in Episode 321 with the one and only Chase Jarvis.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher Radio or TuneIn.

Some questions I ask:

  • What have you learned about yourself since switching your leadership style? 
  • How does insecurity cultivate creativity? 
  • How do you transition from a corporate job to freelancer?
  • Was there a moment in your life when you realized what you were born to do?
  • When someone is in a creative block, what is something they can do to move forward?

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • Why taking care of your health is so important to being a successful creative
  • 3 things that are hugely important to make great art
  • How to get into the zone to create awesome work consistently
  • The keys to using visualization as a powerful tool
  • Why Chase considers meditation the single biggest game changer in his adult life

