My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hacks

Private Details of 93.4 Millions Mexicans is Leaked Online!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Private Details of 93.4 Millions Mexicans is Leaked Online!
Image credit: Shutterstock
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In another vivid example of the old statement that accurately summarizes what happens when you put all your eggs in the same basket, a massive security breach has resulted in literally Mexico’s entire registered voters list with all personal details to be leaked online for everyone to view. The massive leak exposes the need for encryption, teaching government officials how cyber security works and how seemingly harmless information can be fatally used by someone with malicious intent.

The hack’s details:

  • 93.4 million users have had their details leaked
  • The leak includes a majority of Mexico’s entire population
  • The leak includes a host of personally identifiable information like addresses, dates of birth, voter registration numbers and names along with the names of family members
  • No images were leaked thankfully
  • No phone numbers or email addresses were leaked either

The possibilities of abuse include:

  • Obvious identity theft. With such amounts of private information available public, it’s easy to forge someone’s identity.
  • Virtual as well as physical harassment. Strangers knowing where you live and about your family isn’t a pleasant thought to live with.
  • Stalking made easy – now everyone knows where you live including your family’s details. The possibility of stalking is real and frighteningly real.
  • Create fake profiles and access previously registered accounts with ease

The database was discovered on an Amazon AWS cloud server, with no password protection. The security researcher that discovered the database stated the data wasn't even stored in Mexico. Mexico has quite strict data governance rules, whereby data must be kept within Mexico and, if it is exported for any reason, the data owner must have the authority of the data subject before the data can be exported.It is not sure whether someone went rogue while transferring the database for Mexico’s political parties or whether it was an accidental mistake, uploaded and forgotten.

The act raises serious questions of the safety of data shared with the government. Do you suspect the India Aadhar Card System’s database is prone to leaks or do you trust the government completely? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hacks

10 Hacks That Will Make Office Life Much More Bearable

Hacks

Equifax Breach Potentially Impacts 143 Million U.S. Consumers

Hacks

New Tool Could Liberate PCs Infected With WannaCry