My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

NSA

US Supreme Court Has Given Legal Authority To Hack Any Computer - Worldwide

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
US Supreme Court Has Given Legal Authority To Hack Any Computer - Worldwide
Image credit: Shutterstock
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a move that legitimizes invasion of privacy on a global level by US, the US Supreme Court has approved a rule change that could allow law enforcement to break into computers, worldwide, regardless of their national laws, individual privacy, or digital ethics. The US Department of Justice (DoJ) said the change was necessary to modernize the law for the digital age.

The act itself, of spying or breaking into/hacking computers globally isn’t surprising for USA – given the proven leaks by former NSA personnel Edward Snowden, which stated NSA’s power to spy and capture content worldwide with surgical precision. Further, the recent case of Apple vs FBI where FBI was arguing for legal access to force Apple into opening an encrypted lock iPhone of a slain terrorist, is also too fresh in public debate for this news. The legal hearing states Department of Justice wants judges to be able to issue remote search warrants for computers located anywhere that the United States claims jurisdiction, which includes other countries.

A remote search in simpler terms means locating the suspect’s computer over the internet, which is easy, and then accessing private data on it. There are several important consequences of the move:

  • Users can easily mask their location on the internet, via proxies and masking their IP using scramblers that can constantly change their. This can jeopardize determining the exact location of the user
  • Users can virtually be anonymous via networks like Tor, however these are also not foolproof as FBI has demonstrated time and again that even the Tor network isn’t foolproof.
  • This move particularly doesn’t specify innocent/average users to be spied on. However NSA is already doing mass surveillance which doesn’t add to the equation
  • The government notice explicitly states there must be probable cause and notice before searches
  • No legal authority will gain any new authority not already permitted by law
  • The range includes thousands of millions of computers in their range

The pretext of the judgment is based on the fact that since users can fake their location, international range needs to have legal authority so as to prevent American criminals or damage to American citizens/digital data using such technology

Naturally, digital rights groups are outraged at the move. In 2015, Google opposed the move which threatens to undermine privacy rights of and computer rights of it’s users, which are essentially every single internet user. Google stated ‘Under the proposed rules, the government would now be able to obtain a single warrant to access and search thousands or millions of computers at once; and the vast majority of the affected computers would belong to the victims, not the perpetrators, of a cybercrime”.

The US congress can technically still opt to accept or reject the changes to the criminal procedure – but if it chooses to ignore and not act by 1st December, the change will take affect making it extremely difficult to make amendments later. If you believe in petitions and the power of the public to make the congress aware, this would be the perfect time to act on it. What do you think of the move, will you be opposing it or does it not affect you? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

NSA

US Supreme Court Has Given Legal Authority To Hack Any Computer - Worldwide

NSA

NSA's Cryptic Tweet Was Actually a Recruiting Tool

Email

NSA Halts Some of Its Email Surveillance