An Australian Man Claims He Created Bitcoin -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 2, 2016 1 min read

Partnering. Google and Fiat Chrysler are reportedly working on a self-driving car deal.

Settled. Uber settled a suit in San Francisco and agrees to allow guide dogs to ride with blind passengers.

Revealed? One Australian man says he's the creator of Bitcoin. Some aren't so sure.

Working it. McDonald's oldest employee is 92.

Flown. A remote fleet of drones performed a 'ballet' in front of Mt. Fuji.