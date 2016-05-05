Finding The Right Rhythm
S. Swaminathan, Co-founder & CEO, Hansa Cequity, S. Swaminathan has over 20 years of CRM and database marketing experience. Before setting-up Hansa Cequity, he was working with one of the world’s top marketing services companies – The WPP Group. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a Post-Graduate degree in Management. In an interaction with Entrepreneur, he shares his other interests that include music – being an accomplished percussionist himself.
Inspiration behind playing Mridangam: Since the age of 10, I used to attend concerts with my father Padma Vibhushan Umayalpuram K Sivaraman and he is my main source of inspiration to play this instrument.
My take charge moment: Every time getting people together and inspiring them to believe that things can get done.
Workout routine: Need a rhythm and plan at work
Favorite sport: Cricket
Favorite gadget: iPad/Kindle
Favorite cuisine: Chinese
Favorite spirit: Teetotaler. However, like anything non-alcoholic that can give me a high!
The way I unwind: Reading books and blogs
I splurge on: Electronic gadgets
Personal mantra: Belief, Conviction and Authenticity in anything that I take up
Playing mridangam to you is like: Discovering the other side of myself
Music to me is: Harmony