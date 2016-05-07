Government Sets Up e-Marketplace For Ministeries

May 7, 2016 2 min read

On the request of Commerce Department, the Finance Ministry has given a nod to creation of 'Government e-Marketplace'.

This one stop Government e-Marketplace (GeM) will be created by Directorate General Supply and Disposal (DGS&D) for online purchase of commonly used goods and services by various central government ministries and departments.

A new provision in the General Financial Rules (GFR) has been added for this e-Marketplace. As per the guidelines, the procuring authorities will satisfy themselves that the price of the selected offer is reasonable.

"The DGS&D will host an online Government e-Marketplace for common use goods and services. The GeM would be dynamic, self-sustaining and user-friendly. DGS&D will ensure adequate publicity, including periodic advertisements in newspapers of the GeM and the items to be procured through GeM, for prospective suppliers,” Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The GeM may be utilised by government buyers (at their option) for direct online purchases. In the first phase, two items are being included. These are Computers & Vehicle management (Taxi) service which are used by various Government Ministries/Departments/Organizations.

Purchases up to Rs 50,000 can be made from any of the available suppliers on the GeM, meeting the requisite quality, specification and delivery period.

Above Rs 50,000, the criterion of the lowest price among available suppliers on the GeM has to be followed.

The GeM will also provide tools for online bidding and online reverse auction which can be used by the purchaser. The move is based on a suggestion by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

