Twitter Blocks Government Agencies from Analytics Service Dataminr -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Denied. Twitter denies the government access to Dataminr -- a company that gathers posting data and can be used to find signs of terror attacks or social unrest.

Testing, testing. Facebook is experimenting with a ‘Discover’ feature that makes it easier to find and access public, interest-based groups.

Walking the walk. A University of Michigan robot may foreshadow advances in prosthetics.

Go with the flow. According to new data, corporate venture funding is up, in part since funding from other sources is drying up.

Cultural marketing. Watch out multinational food chain giants: Burger Singh may be forging a new niche with Indianised burgers.