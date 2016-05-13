Birthday Boy Mark Zuckerberg Has Made $4 Million for Every Day of His Life



Obviously, there are better measures of business acumen, but it gives you a sense of how quickly business titans can amass their huge fortunes.

Look at Microsoft's Bill Gates. He's the richest person in the world, and at age 60, he's earned $3.5 million per day in his life. Jeff Bezos, 52, of Amazon is third with a per-day fortune of $3.3 million. He's increased his rate significantly since last year. They are the only people averaging over $3 million per day.

The Google guys, Sergey Brin, 42, and Larry Page, 43, have each pulled in around $2.3 million per day. Amancio Ortega, 80, founder of Zara's parent company has made $2.4 million a day; Warren Buffett, the 85-year-old Oracle of Omaha, earned just half of Zuckerberg's per-day rate, with $2.2 million.

As of February, activist investor extraordinaire Carl Icahn had earned half a million per day for his 80-year life so far. At the time, Zuckerberg's measure was $3.8 million. Still at the top, but not past the $4 million mark.