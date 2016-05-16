Books

Hey, Book Lovers: Now You Can Smell the Part

Entrepreneur Staff
If you've ever waxed rhapsodic about "old book smell," or regret that your literary needs are more often than not met by technological means, whether it's an e-reader or audio book, several companies have come up with olfactory solutions for the busy prose lover who doesn’t get to log much time in book shops.

All manner of perfumes and candles now come equipped with elements that approximate the grassy, vanilla odor associated with books of a certain vintage.

For example, Demeter, a self-described "Fragrance Library" based in upstate New York, is the maker of a $20 cologne called Paperback that the company says was inspired by the work of famed English novelist Barbara Pym. For $99, you can purchase a fragrance simply titled Book from a company called Commodity. On the higher end, perfumer Geza Schoen and designer Karl Lagerfeld created a scent called Paper Passion Perfume for Booklovers, which retails for about $200.

If you don't want to wear your love for ancient tomes, you can always just make your house smell like a library -- especially if space is at a premium and you can't actually fit as many books as you'd like -- with an $18 candle from Frostbeard Studios, which has several other literary-inspired offerings like "The Shire" and "Gatsby's Mansion."

The irony is not lost on us that much of these products are available at, you guessed it, Amazon.

