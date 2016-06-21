Radicals & Visionaries

7 Startup Lessons By Baba Ramdev

Image credit: Pajanjali
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
An unlikely entrepreneur as he may seem, but indeed he has turned out to be a successful one, that’s Baba Ramdev for you. Growing at the rate of 150 %, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has emerged as the brand of the nation. Working closely with Acharya balkrishan Ji, these two unlikely entrepreneurs, without any business education or background, have become the greatest threat to the biggest FMCC players in India.

Founder of Patanjali, Swami Ramadev has been the biggest brand ambassador of his products. The exponential growth of this company, which will reach 200 per cent next year, and still the humble nature of its founder can teach prospective entrepreneurs a great deal.

Here are seven lessons by Baba Ramdev about starting up and how to do it right.

  • You can’t create something in just one day. There are no shortcuts. But once you create a foundation you don’t just walk, you can run also.

 

  • We ask our people to honestly do hard work. Don’t lie. Don’t bring your problems in your career and corporate life.

 

  • If you want to go on a path you should have your principles defined.

 

  • Keep your health in good shape. Be health conscious.

 

  • Keep on increasing your knowledge. You should be skillful and strive for perfection.

 

  • Make science and technology your mediums. Use things for the benefit of everyone.

 

  • Give credit to the team. Think for everyone.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (May 2016 Issue).

Also read : The Ultimate Yogipreneur - A Dialogue With Baba Ramdev and The Baba Who's Making Billions

