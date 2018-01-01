Radicals & Visionaries

In Honor of His Farewell, 17 Inspiring Quotes From President Obama
Project Grow

In Honor of His Farewell, 17 Inspiring Quotes From President Obama

The 44th president of the United States said goodbye to the nation last night.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
This Injured Veteran Regained His Passion Building an Electric Bike Business
Project Grow

This Injured Veteran Regained His Passion Building an Electric Bike Business

Chris Nolte was an avid cyclist before a debilitating back injury suffered in Iraq. He got back on the road and is helping others, too.
Kira Halevy | 5 min read
Lead or Get Out of the Way: Fence-Sitting Is No Longer an Option
Leadership

Lead or Get Out of the Way: Fence-Sitting Is No Longer an Option

Leader-caretakers aren't prepared to navigate their people or companies through the age of disruption. To stay competitive, you must outpace change.
Shane Cragun and Kate Sweetman | 4 min read
How an Obsessive Movie-Goer Reinvented the Theater's Favorite Food
Radicals & Visionaries

How an Obsessive Movie-Goer Reinvented the Theater's Favorite Food

This entrepreneur turned his popcorn problem into a profitable business.
Gloria Dawson | 5 min read
Stop Dawdling and Get Real About Entrepreneurship
Radicals & Visionaries

Stop Dawdling and Get Real About Entrepreneurship

Being an entrepreneur is 1 percent your dream and 99 percent what you work toward every day.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
How Tai Lopez Took Over Social Media
Radicals & Visionaries

How Tai Lopez Took Over Social Media

Lopez's hard-luck origins and step-by-step rise to enormous success is an inspiring story that thrills entrepreneurs.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Steve Wozniak Offers 4 Pieces of Advice for First-Time Entrepreneurs
Thought Leaders

Steve Wozniak Offers 4 Pieces of Advice for First-Time Entrepreneurs

Wozniak put Apple before his ego, which led to his having a hand in developing some of the world's most legendary products.
Deep Patel | 5 min read
This Former Inmate Found a New Life Through Entrepreneurship
Radicals & Visionaries

This Former Inmate Found a New Life Through Entrepreneurship

Ralphy Dominguez left prison with nothing but a new skill and a powerful yearning for the dignity that comes from building a business.
Kira Halevy | 3 min read
Listen Up: Queen of Retail Talks Trends for 2017
Radicals & Visionaries

Listen Up: Queen of Retail Talks Trends for 2017

Bricks-and-clicks strategies will matter even more as millennials drive experiential-marketing campaigns and entrepreneurs test new waters with pop-up shops.
Amy Osmond Cook | 6 min read
Are All the Seers Gone or Are We Simply Not Seeing Them?
Radicals & Visionaries

Are All the Seers Gone or Are We Simply Not Seeing Them?

Seers are the movers and shakers bringing forth advancements in science, technology and business.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
