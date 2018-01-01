Radicals & Visionaries
Leadership Skills
3 Perspectives of Visionary Leaders
A vision is meaningless until other people come to see what you see.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
In Honor of His Farewell, 17 Inspiring Quotes From President Obama
The 44th president of the United States said goodbye to the nation last night.
Project Grow
This Injured Veteran Regained His Passion Building an Electric Bike Business
Chris Nolte was an avid cyclist before a debilitating back injury suffered in Iraq. He got back on the road and is helping others, too.
Leadership
Lead or Get Out of the Way: Fence-Sitting Is No Longer an Option
Leader-caretakers aren't prepared to navigate their people or companies through the age of disruption. To stay competitive, you must outpace change.
Radicals & Visionaries
How an Obsessive Movie-Goer Reinvented the Theater's Favorite Food
This entrepreneur turned his popcorn problem into a profitable business.
Radicals & Visionaries
Stop Dawdling and Get Real About Entrepreneurship
Being an entrepreneur is 1 percent your dream and 99 percent what you work toward every day.
Radicals & Visionaries
How Tai Lopez Took Over Social Media
Lopez's hard-luck origins and step-by-step rise to enormous success is an inspiring story that thrills entrepreneurs.
Thought Leaders
Steve Wozniak Offers 4 Pieces of Advice for First-Time Entrepreneurs
Wozniak put Apple before his ego, which led to his having a hand in developing some of the world's most legendary products.
Radicals & Visionaries
This Former Inmate Found a New Life Through Entrepreneurship
Ralphy Dominguez left prison with nothing but a new skill and a powerful yearning for the dignity that comes from building a business.
Radicals & Visionaries
Listen Up: Queen of Retail Talks Trends for 2017
Bricks-and-clicks strategies will matter even more as millennials drive experiential-marketing campaigns and entrepreneurs test new waters with pop-up shops.
Radicals & Visionaries
Are All the Seers Gone or Are We Simply Not Seeing Them?
Seers are the movers and shakers bringing forth advancements in science, technology and business.