Kira Halevy writes about social impact entrepreneurs and cutting-edge startups for Free Enterprise, a digital magazine by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She is a veteran marketing strategist and real estate entrepreneur. Halevy teaches business communication to graduate students at Baruch College and earned her M.B.A. from NYU’s Stern School of Business. She has advised several startups on marketing strategy, including Helix Systems and Dashlane-acquired passOmatic.
Food Businesses
How This Famous Rapper-Entrepreneur Is Transforming The Bronx
Platinum hip-hop artist Styles P launched a chain of juice bars to bring affordable, healthy options to underserved communities.
Social Entrepreneurship
This New York Bakery Thrives by Hiring Anyone Who Wants to Work, No Questions Asked.
There is a job at Greyston Bakery for any former inmate who needs one, regardless of his or her background. Which they don't check, anyway.
Young Entrepreneurs
This Entrepreneur Is Playfully Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
Jessica Matthews's renewable energy startup turns soccer balls and sidewalks into power sources.
Social Entrepreneurs
How This Cool Kitty Cafe Helps Humans Find Purr-fect Pets
Meet the cute cats and helpful humans behind New York City's first kitty adoption café.
Project Grow
These 2 Women Quit Corporate America to Tackle STEM Education
This after-school STEM camp looks like an Apple store where kids can get their hands dirty while learning and having fun.
Project Grow
This Injured Veteran Regained His Passion Building an Electric Bike Business
Chris Nolte was an avid cyclist before a debilitating back injury suffered in Iraq. He got back on the road and is helping others, too.
Radicals & Visionaries
This Former Inmate Found a New Life Through Entrepreneurship
Ralphy Dominguez left prison with nothing but a new skill and a powerful yearning for the dignity that comes from building a business.