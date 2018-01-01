Kira Halevy

Kira Halevy writes about social impact entrepreneurs and cutting-edge startups for Free Enterprise, a digital magazine by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She is a veteran marketing strategist and real estate entrepreneur. Halevy teaches business communication to graduate students at Baruch College and earned her M.B.A. from NYU’s Stern School of Business. She has advised several startups on marketing strategy, including Helix Systems and Dashlane-acquired passOmatic.

Food Businesses

Platinum hip-hop artist Styles P launched a chain of juice bars to bring affordable, healthy options to underserved communities.
4 min read
Social Entrepreneurship

There is a job at Greyston Bakery for any former inmate who needs one, regardless of his or her background. Which they don't check, anyway.
5 min read
Young Entrepreneurs

Jessica Matthews's renewable energy startup turns soccer balls and sidewalks into power sources.
3 min read
Social Entrepreneurs

Meet the cute cats and helpful humans behind New York City's first kitty adoption café.
4 min read
Project Grow

This after-school STEM camp looks like an Apple store where kids can get their hands dirty while learning and having fun.
5 min read
Project Grow

Chris Nolte was an avid cyclist before a debilitating back injury suffered in Iraq. He got back on the road and is helping others, too.
5 min read
Radicals & Visionaries

Ralphy Dominguez left prison with nothing but a new skill and a powerful yearning for the dignity that comes from building a business.
3 min read
