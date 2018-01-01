Raj Jana

Raj Jana

Guest Writer
Show Host at Stay Grounded
Raj Jana is the founder of JavaPresse, a lifestyle brand that transforms ordinary coffee rituals into extraordinary daily experiences. He's been mentored by some of the world's most inspiring leaders and hosts the weekly show, Stay Grounded, to help listeners achieve more happiness in daily life.

More From Raj Jana

I Built My Multimillion-Dollar Side-Hustle While Working a Full-Time Job and So Can You
Ready for Anything

I Built My Multimillion-Dollar Side-Hustle While Working a Full-Time Job and So Can You

Juggling a side hustle alongside a full-time commitment will stretch you in every way possible, but the rewards are even more fulfilling.
7 min read
The Unexpected Benefits of Walking the Harder Path
Growth

The Unexpected Benefits of Walking the Harder Path

In business and life, it is the struggle that unlocks your full potential.
6 min read
My Company Grew 800 Percent in a Year After I Made This Mindset Shift Grow
Growth Strategies

My Company Grew 800 Percent in a Year After I Made This Mindset Shift Grow

The surprising thing about being grateful for what you have is how much more you end up getting.
7 min read
The Simple Secret to Creating (Seemingly) More Than 24 Hours In Your Day
Ready for Anything

The Simple Secret to Creating (Seemingly) More Than 24 Hours In Your Day

It all boils down to mindset.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.